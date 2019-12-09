Chewy: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Monday reported a loss of $79 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dania Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The online pet store posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.
