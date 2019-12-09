Flower thief strikes in Boynton Beach

The Woolbright Farmers Market in Boynton Beach says a thief stole dozens of flowers early Monday morning, all while wearing what appears to be a bunny mask.
Owner Jesse Goldfinger said they found flower petals all over the lot, located at 141 West Woolbright Rd. When they looked at their security cameras, they saw someone had broken into their lot.
"To be stealing plants from a farmers market at 3 a.m. seems, like, insane," said Goldfinger.
The crook can be seen on camera walking around with a flashlight, taking plants, and wearing what appears to be a black bunny mask.
Goldfinger said the person took a few hundred dollars worth of flowers/
"There is not too many times in the year when a couple of hundred dollars does not affect me," said Goldfinger. "We work really hard here, every day for years. We are a staple in the community. It is Christmas time."
Goldfinger is hoping someone recognizes the person in the video and calls Boynton Beach police.
