Martin Co. hosting workshop in search for new superintendent

On Monday night, the Martin County School Board will host its second workshop focused on the search for a new superintendent.
In November 2018, Martin County voters decided to give authority to the school board to hire the next superintendent. Superintendent Laurie Gaylord's second term as the elected superintendent will expire in November 2020.
As part of the search and hiring process, the school board is meeting on a regular basis with representatives of the Florida School Boards Association to develop priorities, goals and leadership responsibilities for the new leader and identify community involvement opportunities.
According to a draft timeline, the goal is to post the job in May 2020 and identify finalists in September. There will also be several community forums.
Parents and members of the public can attend Monday's workshop to learn more about the process.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Martin County School District Office located at 500 East Ocean Blvd. in Stuart.
