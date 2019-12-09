Pickleball tournament held in Delray Beach

Hundreds of people came to Delray Beach to play one of the fastest-growing sports in America.
The Delray Beach Gunther Pickleball Classic Tournament took place this weekend at the Delray Tennis Center.
Pickleball is tennis, badminton and ping-pong, played on a smaller tennis court.
Professional pickleball players participated in the tournament, including a local mother-daughter team, Leigh Water and 12-year-old Anna-Leigh Waters, who were excited to play at home again.
"It's just be unbelievable and the fact that Anna-Leigh is 12 years old, and I'm 40 years old. She's the youngest professional player. The two of us actually won nationals a few weeks ago at the pro level in Indian Wells California. So, we're really kind of making waves and showing that anybody at any age can play this sport,” said Leigh Waters.
The Delray Pickleball Club hosted the event in which more than 500 players participated.
Scripps Only Content 2019