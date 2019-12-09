Super Bowl LIV events in Palm Beach County

South Florida is counting down the days until Super Bowl LIV rocks the house at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2, 2020.
"The Palm Beaches will be ready to make the most of this opportunity. Super Bowl 54 will not just be live in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, but also live in the Palm Beaches," said Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.
On Monday, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee traveled via Brightline to West Palm Beach to host a '54 Days To Super Bowl' news conference.
They were joined by George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, representatives from Brightline, along with county leaders, to highlight numerous events taking place throughout the Palm Beaches during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV in February.
"We are excited to partner with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and to create an environment for visitors that allows the Super Bowl to live in the Palm Beaches," said Kerner.
Celebrations will kick off on Monday, Jan. 27 with two football camps, one at Lake Lytal Park and another at Glades Pioneer Park.
NFL alumni will also visit St. Mary's Medical Center and Palms West Hospital.
The largest Super Bowl party will take place in Palm Beach County at Clematis By Night on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include a turf playing field, NFL players and mascots, and much more.
For fans who want to watch the game on the water, the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will host a Super Bowl party and will set sail from the Port of Palm Beach.
You can watch Super Bowl LIV on our partner station, WFLX FOX 29, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
