Volunteers build 40 beds for children in need

Building beds and futures.
Dozens of South Florida children now have a place to sleep thanks to two West Palm Beach organizations.
This past Saturday, the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League teamed up with the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds for those in need, to build 40 beds for families.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 journalist Sabirah Rayford volunteered in the generous effort.
Twin beds, mattresses, sheets, and pillows were also delivered to children who live in and around Historic Northwest, Pleasant City, and Coleman Park communities.
