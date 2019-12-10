Guard accidentally discharges weapon at Palm Springs bank

Guard accidentally discharges weapon at Palm Springs bank
December 10, 2019 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:28 AM

Police in Palm Springs said no one was hurt after a bank security guard accidentally discharged a weapon Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at a Bank of America located at 3716 S. Military Trail.

According to a written statement from Palm Springs Support Services Manager Edgar T. Morley, the guard was alone in a break room
and apparently cleaning the weapon when it fired.

Morley said the bank lobby was closed for a short period of time.

Police did not say what type of weapon was discharged.

No injuries were reported.

Scripps Only Content 2019