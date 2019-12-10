Jury selection begins in former PBSO deputy trial

Monday was day one of jury selection in the high profile murder trial for retired Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlton Nebergall Jr. He sat before a room of 90 potential jurors that will eventually become 12 with alternates.
Nebergall’s case dates back to February of last year when he was accused of shooting his daughter’s estranged husband, Jacob Lodge.
Nebergall pleads not guilty and was later denied a pre-trial release.
According to arrest reports, Nebergall’s daughter claimed Lodge showed up to her home to exchange clothes for their kids. The report states Nebergall walked out of the house as Lodge tried to leave and shot him.
Lodge was not armed but Nebergall’s attorneys have argued Nebergall believed Lodge was capable of hurting him based on a criminal record that includes burglary.
