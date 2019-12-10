Next steps in Martin County superintendent search

Martin County School Board members met Monday night to begin some of the next steps forward to appoint a superintendent.
Voters in 2018 approved a referendum to move away from electing a superintendent and instead allow the school board to appoint one
.
The board will hold a series of meetings and events leading up to their decision in late 2020.
“We anticipate hiring a superintendent by October of 2020,” said school board member Marsha Powers.
One of those meetings was held Monday night, where the board laid out various expectations for the next superintendent. They also planned how the community will be able to be involved in the search.
The current superintendent, Laurie Gaylord, will also be welcome to apply for the job.
Before the decision is made, there will be a series of community forums, beginning in February, where parents and any member of the public can express what they want to see in the qualifications of a superintendent.
There will also be an online survey.
“Community members, parents, leaders can come and tell us what they think. What’s important to them,” Powers said.
Once applications are received, those will also be made public.
“All of the resumes, applications, and timelines and all of that will be available to the public,” Powers said.
This way, Powers says the community is still involved without an election.
The superintendent will make between $145,000 to $190,000 per year.
There are no state laws stating any requirements for someone wanting to apply for an appointed superintendent position, but some of the requirements listed by the school board include a minimum of a Master’s Degree and ten years of experience in education.
Scripps Only Content 2019