Officer uses sign language to help deaf woman at California DMV, pays for new ID

CHP Central LA received a disturbance call at the Hope St. DMV. Officer Rodriguez realized the call was simply due to a language barrier. Using ASL, he helped the party apply for a CA ID. He also covered the cost when she came up short for the fee. CBS Los AngelesNBC LAKTLA 5 NewsABC7Fox 11 Los AngelesTelemundo 52 Los AngelesUnivision 34 Los Angeles