Palm Beach County teacher made death threat, investigation finds

A Palm Beach County teacher faces termination after he was accused of making a death threat and also threatening to rip someone's eyes out, officials say.
Raymond Berger is a physical education teacher at Eagles Landing Middle School, located at 19400 Coral Ridge Drive in suburban Boca Raton.
According to the School District of Palm Beach County, on April 23, a teacher said Berger made inappropriate comments to him in the presence of students.
Berger said, "I'm going to [EXPLETIVE] kill someone right now," according to an investigative report, and also said, "I would rip out [someone's] eyes."
An investigation into Berger was launched on May 29, and at the conclusion of the investigation, the allegations were substantiated, the school district said.
The investigation found Berger violated school district policies related to unprofessional conduct, ethical misconduct, and insubordination.
In a letter to Berger on Nov. 19, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said there is "just cause" to warrant Berger's termination, and recommended Berger be fired effective Jan. 14, 2020.
School board members will vote on Berger's termination at Wednesday night's meeting at 5 p.m.
