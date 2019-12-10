12 Scams of Christmas: Protect yourself this holiday season

Editor's Note: Each day, Monday through Friday, we will update this story with a new scam. Check back to find out other ways scammers are trying to trick you this holiday season.
WEST PALM BEACH - According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping scams peak in December. Protect yourself from scams as you shop online, give to different charities and connect with loved ones. We’ve included tips from the BBB, FBI and Jupiter Police Deptment.
DAY 1 - PHONY WEBSITES AND SHAM SHIPPING NOTIFICATIONS
This tip is a two-for-one, just like those holiday deals you hope to catch before Santa's sleigh takes flight. First beware of phony websites. They look like the real thing, but scammers are behind them and they want to steal your financial information.
- Check the URL to make sure you're not on a fake site.
- If a seller asks you to pay with a gift card or wire transfer, run.
- Pay with a credit card for the most protection.
- Only shop through a secure Wi-Fi connection.
Lastly, avoid sham shipping notifications. “It is shady and it is preying on that sense of urgency that you have to do something now about it,” said Supervisory Special Agent Jessica Orench with the FBI’s Miami Field Office.
- Put your cursor over the link to see if it's from a strange email address.
- You can also call the shipper directly and ask if you have a package on the way.
Check back tomorrow to find out what holiday scam you should look out for next.
