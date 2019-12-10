Woman killed in suburban Lake Worth

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating the death of a woman early Tuesday morning in suburban Lake Worth as a homicide.
PBSO said the killing happened around 3:30 a.m. in 6800 block of Torch Key St.
Investigators said a female victim was found dead, and a male is the suspect.
Our WPTV crew on scene late Monday morning saw multiple crime scene units and deputy cruisers in the neighborhood.
No other details, including the identities of the victim and suspect, or what led to the crime, have been released.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
