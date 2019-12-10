Woman shot in car in Riviera Beach, baby injured by glass

🔽 WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE 🔽
Police say a woman was shot in a car Tuesday afternoon in Riviera Beach, and a baby inside the vehicle was injured by shattered glass.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 1128 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Police said the woman who was shot is now in surgery, and a baby and another female who were in the car were injured by flying glass. Both of them are being treated at the hospital.
At this time, all injuries are said to be non-life threatening, according to investigators.
Police said a person of interest is now detained.
Northmore Elementary School in West Palm Beach was on lockdown Tuesday due to police activity in the area, but that lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.
