South Florida Fair 2020 is back Jan. 17-Feb. 2

The 2020 South Florida Fair will take place Jan. 17-Feb. 2 and feature the theme Play Ball, Play Fair!, a celebration of popular sports in our community with interactive and educational exhibits in the Expo Center.
Tickets are currently on sale, and if you purchase before the fair opens you'll get a discount. Advance tickets are good any day of the fair and you can purchase online on the fair's website.
If you think you'll be going back more than one day or have a party of four or more, check out the Mega Saver package, sold only in advance. For $99 you get four any day admissions, two ride/wristband vouchers and four $5 food vouchers. The wristband can be upgraded for Saturday or Sunday for an additional $15 per voucher.
This year's musical performers include Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Cory Asbury, The Lettermen and Russell Dickerson. Find full entertainment listings at the various stages here.
Popular mainstays like the Mooternity barn, racing pigs, livestock competitions, midway, food and rides will return.
The South Florida Fair does not allow the following items to be brought onto the fairgrounds:
1. Illegal firearms/weapons; 2. Explosive devices/fireworks; 3. Alcoholic beverages; 4. Selfie sticks; 5. Drones; 6. Any other item deemed to be a danger to others.
GoPro cameras are NOT allowed on rides.
There is ample complimentary parking most days of the Fair. Parking area opens one (1) hour prior to Fair opening. General Parking is FREE. Preferred parking is available for $10 on weekdays and $20 on weekends.
The fair, operating since 1912, is one of Florida's oldest and largest community events. Check out the map below.
Scripps Only Content 2019