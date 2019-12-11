Watchdog caught in political crossfire on his Russia report

(AP/Gray News) - The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found himself caught in a political tug of war on Wednesday.
Republican and Democratic senators looked to use his report on the origins of Russia investigation to back their views that the investigation was either an important and legitimate one or a badly bungled farce.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his findings in the report. He concluded that while the FBI had a legitimate basis to begin the Russia investigation and wasn’t motivated by political bias.
However, there were major flaws in how that investigation was conducted.
“We found and are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, handpicked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels of the FBI,” he said.
Sen. Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the committee and highlighted those problems.
The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, seized on the finding that the investigation was not motivated by partisan bias.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.