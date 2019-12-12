New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - The deadly rampage at a New Jersey kosher market has cast a spotlight on a fringe movement known for its anti-Semitic strain of street preaching.
Investigators believe the man and woman who killed three people at the Jersey City market and gunned down a police officer at a cemetery hated Jews and law enforcement and had expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites movement.
That’s a fringe group whose members have been known to rail against white people and Jews.
Many Black Hebrew Israelites subscribe to an extreme set of anti-Semitic beliefs. Those followers view themselves as the true “chosen people."
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says authorities are investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.
Grewal told a news conference Thursday that authorities believe the attack was “fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”
However, Grewal said that authorities haven’t “definitively established” any formal links between the attackers and any groups.
The killers and the four victims died in the attack on Tuesday.
