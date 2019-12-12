Gary Sinise Foundation gives Jupiter veteran new home

Gary Sinise, the actor famously known for playing Lieutenant Dan in the 1994 drama "Forrest Gump," is giving back to veterans in a big way.
Raising the American flag outside his new home in Jupiter on Thursday, retired Army Sgt. Stefan Leroy rolled into a new part of his life.
"We knew it was going to be a lifting of a great burden," said Leroy. "I think knowing when it was coming made it easy to start our family."
An easier day after a difficult journey here.
In 2012, Leroy lost both of his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan. Now he's got a new home specially suited for his wheelchair, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.
"The foundation really looked at every single detail with us and got everything as perfect as it could be," said Leroy.
From the closet with a pull-down hanging rack, to the bath at his level, even wider hallways making all the difference for Leroy. This house is 100 percent paid for through the Gary Sinise Foundation and donors.
While the actor couldn't make it to Thursday's dedication, his organization made the moment special.
Leroy's wife, baby daughter, and service dog Nashville round out the family here at the house fit for a veteran.
This was the 60th home the Gary Sinise Foundation has built with this type of smart technology, and it's not done yet. The foundation said it's going to build many more homes in Florida.
