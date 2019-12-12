PBSO investigating Belle Glade stabbing as homicide

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing in Belle Glade on Thursday as a homicide.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of SW Avenue D around 12 p.m. and found the body of an adult man inside an apartment.
A spokesperson said he had been stabbed to death.
PBSO's Violent Crimes Division is investigating this as a homicide.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
