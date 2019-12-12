PBSO investigating Belle Glade stabbing as homicide

PBSO investigating Belle Glade stabbing as homicide
December 12, 2019 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 5:18 PM

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing in Belle Glade on Thursday as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of SW Avenue D around 12 p.m. and found the body of an adult man inside an apartment.

A spokesperson said he had been stabbed to death.

PBSO's Violent Crimes Division is investigating this as a homicide.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2019