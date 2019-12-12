Plastic straw ban in effect on Palm Beach

A plastic straw ban officially went into effect in the town of Palm Beach on Thursday.
Town Council voted in July to ban single-use plastic straws and stirrers.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise
This change applies to town vendors and contractors using town facilities, retail establishments, food service providers, and special event companies.
Amici Market, located at 155 N. County Rd., started using paper straws this summer, and after several months of testing them out with customers, they are now going with a plant-based straw that they said doesn’t disintegrate as fast as others.
"Now we have a green-use straw, so it’s easy to use, biodegradable, and just like the caps we have been using the past eight years," said Mauricio Ciminella, the owner of Amici Market.
The bill exempts those who have a disability and rely on a specific straw to consume beverages, or during a locally declared emergency.
Scripps Only Content 2019