President Trump to spend holidays in South Florida

President Donald Trump will spend the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach, he announced on Thursday morning.
"I will be there in two weeks, The Southern White House!" the president tweeted around 7:30 a.m., while also including a link to Mar-a-Lago's website.
President Trump was supposed to spend Christmas and New Year's in South Florida last year, but had to scrap those plans to stay in Washington, D.C. because of an ongoing government shutdown.
However in 2017, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, including attending Christmas Eve mass at The Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea, an Episcopal church on Palm Beach.
According to a notice issued Friday by the FAA , flight restrictions indicate Trump will be in town from Dec. 20 to Jan 5.
President Trump most recently visited South Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday when he held a rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, and also made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
