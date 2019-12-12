Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win majority in UK election

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Conservative Party has reached a total of 326 seats in the House of Commons, ensuring it will form a majority government.
Counts by broadcasters BBC, ITV and Sky News say the party has reached the threshold, with results from dozens of seats still to come.
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the election “historic.” He ran on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31 if he won a majority.
The opposition Labour Party looks set for its worst result in decades, winning roughly 200 seats.
The Conservatives’ “Get Brexit done” message helped them win previously Labour-held seats in parts of the country that voted in 2016 to leave the EU.
Johnson says the work of delivering Brexit will begin as soon as all the results are in from Thursday’s vote.
The Conservatives are projected to take over 350 seats while the opposition Labour Party will drop to about 200 seats and the Scottish National Party will rise to over 50 seats.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Britain’s election result is “very disappointing” for his party, but he is resisting pressure to step down right away.
Corbyn says the divisive issue of Brexit has “contributed to the result.”
Many Labour figures are calling on Corbyn to resign. He said early Friday he would not lead the party into another election, but would stay on during a “process of reflection.” Corbyn also accused the media of attacking Labour and contributing to its poor result.
