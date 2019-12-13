Abacoa neighborhood on alert after woman caught on camera taking packages

JUPITER, Fla. — Abacoa residents in Jupiter are on alert after a video showing a woman picking up packages off of doorsteps this week has been connected to a stolen property case.
The owner of the video tells FOX 29, the woman featured in the Ring surveillance video stole the package from her doorstep. She has filed a police report with the Jupiter Police Department, the investigation is still open. Officers say the department has a partnership with Ring that helps solve alleged crimes like these.
Officer O’Neil Anderson with the Jupiter Police Department explains, “We have the ability through our partnership with ring specific to certain cases to aid us in our investigation.”
Property theft over $300 can lead to a grand theft felony charge and possible fines and or imprisonment.
