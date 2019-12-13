Thousands of toys collected in WPTV Toy Drive

UPDATE: WPTV wants to thank everyone who helped to make the annual Toy Drive a record-setting year.
Three-thousand-and-three toys were donated and will be distributed by the United Way of Palm Beach County to local children in need.
EARLIER STORY
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- You can help spread happiness during the holidays by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the WPTV studios today until 6:30 p.m.
WPTV is located at 1100 Banyan Blvd. in downtown West Palm Beach.
The donated toys will be distributed to local children in need through the United Way of Palm Beach County and its partner nonprofit organizations.
If you are unable to drop off a toy, you can text WPTVTOYS to 41444 to make a donation.
Make the holidays brighter by helping local families in need!
