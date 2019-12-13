Man shot in West Palm Beach, taken to hospital

By Scott Sutton | December 13, 2019 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 2:34 PM

The West Palm Beach Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Friday morning.

Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 10:56 a.m. along the 3900 block of 36th Court.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification and located a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lefont said West Palm Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.

