Man shot in West Palm Beach, taken to hospital

The West Palm Beach Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Friday morning.
Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 10:56 a.m. along the 3900 block of 36th Court.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification and located a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lefont said West Palm Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
