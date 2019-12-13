Three adults, two children displaced by Pahokee fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a family was displaced by an overnight blaze early Friday morning.
At 1:14 a.m., Captain Albert Borroto said crews responded to the fire at home located in the 1500 block of Boone Ave. in Pahokee.
Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the back corner of the home when they arrived at the scene.
Borroto said the firefighters entered the home and located the fire in a back room, brought it under control and extinguished it. There were no reports of any injuries, and the cause is under investigation.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist three adults and two children that were displaced.
