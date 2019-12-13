VIDEO: Thieves steal RVs valued at $256,000 in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are searching for a pair of crooks who broke into a storage facility in the middle of the night and stole three RVs valued at $256,000.
Surveillance video showed all three vehicles being driven off the lot at Boynton Self Storage, located at 125 NW 31st Terrace, overnight on Nov. 20.
Police said the footage showed one man opening the gate to the storage facility around 12:15 a.m., while another man drove an RV out.
Hours later, around 2:45 a.m., only one man returned to the storage lot. He opened the gate, drove a second RV out, then went back and closed the gate.
Less than an hour after that, around 3:30 a.m., one man returned again, opened the gate, drove a third RV out, then shut the gate.
Police said the following vehicles were stolen:
- 2019 White Jayco Alante Recreational Vehicle, valued at $90,000
- 2017 Thor Ace Recreational Vehicle, valued at $85,000
- 2019 Ford Entegra Vision 26X, valued at $81,000
Police said the RVs were in a locked parking lot, and you have to enter a code on a padlock to open the gate.
"It appears that a current tenant may be the suspect as the fence and padlocks have not been tampered with," the police report said.
If you know who the thieves are, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.
