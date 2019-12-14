Is your surveillance system protecting your home?

Invisible intruders are finding their way into your home without ever physically setting foot inside. It’s happening more often to home security systems and cameras but local tech experts say there are ways to keep yourself safe.
North Palm Beach resident, Briana Beaty says the headlines about security breaches on home surveillance systems were enough to get her attention.
“It gives you shivers, It’s really scary that someone spends that much energy in that way it’s sad and that we open ourselves up to it without ever really realizing it,” she explains.
Her family’s cameras are hard-wired which according to the experts, is the safest way to go. If that’s not the case in your home, then there are still ways to keep thieves from hacking into your wireless cameras.
Network Engineer and CCTV Agent employee, Michael O’Malley says, “What you should do is set up a guest network that just gives WiFi that doesn't share the devices that are on your actual network that are hosted there - things like people's smart locks around their homes or their cameras should be separated."
Experts say just a few precautions with your camera and internet system can go a long way and moms like Beaty say it’s worth it.
“What a huge violation of privacy and security I don’t know how you’d get that back it really something to think about when you’re buying these devices for yourself or loved ones this holiday,” said Beaty.
O’Malley says most home security companies will be willing to either come out and help with setup or walk you through it over the phone or online.
