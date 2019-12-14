Man arrested in connection with July hit-and-run case

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest of a driver who fled the scene of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in July.
Police say 24-year-old Anthony Lorenzo Bland of Rivera Beach admitted he struck 25-year-old Danielle Taylor Slocumo of Loxahachee when she improperly crossed Military Trail near Community drive.
The report says Slocumo was hit by two different drivers and additional factors contributing to the accident were poor visibility and because she was not wearing reflective clothing. Bland is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of another and for knowingly driving with a suspended license.
The Sheriff's Office says Bland fled because was worried about driving without a valid license.
Bond was set at $20,000.
