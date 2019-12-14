Six people hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Palm Springs

Six people are hospitalized following a 3-vehicle crash in Palm Springs Friday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 9 p.m. near 10th Avenue North and Rudolf Road.
Firefighters at the scene reported heavy damage to the vehicles and one vehicle into a pole.
Officials say there were trapped occupants inside the vehicle. All trapped patients were safely extricated.
Six patients were transported to local hospitals. Three of these patients, one adult and two pediatric, were flown to a local trauma hospital.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
