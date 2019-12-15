Believe With Me helps record number of gold star families

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- The local nonprofit organization "Believe With Me" is surprising Gold Star families with Christmas presents for the 4th year.
This year, they are helping nearly 1,000 kids throughout the United States.
“As you wrap for these kids you see the page, you see their photos with the picture of the kids and the soldiers, so it really isn’t we are wrapping gifts for some faceless, nameless kids in need, it’s very personalized,” said founder Lyette Reback.
Not only do the volunteers get to learn more about each family they pack items up for, volunteers make sure to include a note with a photo in each box.
“When we came in today and there were 50 people here packing boxes, grateful Americans because that’s what they are, it makes the hurt a little bit less,” said Gold Star mother Lisa Heintz.
This year the organization is serving 900 children and 450 families.
“Packing up Nerf guns, RC cars, legos, stuff like that,” said volunteer Ransom Reback.
On Tuesday, delivery trucks will come pick up all the packages to ship out in time for the kids to receive on Christmas.
For more information about Believe With Me: CLICK HERE
