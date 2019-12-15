Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods ended a most remarkable year with another big win. His outpouring of emotion at the Presidents Cup was similar to his Masters victory. But this was about the American team he led as playing captain to a 16-14 victory. Woods put the first point on the board in a U.S. comeback and set the Presidents Cup record with his 27th match victory. Matt Kuchar earned the winning point. Kuchar says the team will look back at photos and remember they played for and alongside the greatest ever.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic left the game early with a sprained ankle, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from 24 points down without their young star before falling to the Miami Heat 122-118 in overtime. Bam Adebayo put Miami in front for good on a put-back dunk with 1:15 remaining in overtime. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double in three games. Tim Hardaway scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Dallas but was shut out in overtime. Doncic injured his right ankle less than two minutes into the game.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins snap a five-game winless streak with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, and Torey Krug had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots. Keith Yandle and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers, who lost their third straight.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart early in the third period and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Ellers scored from the left circle at 1:58 and Hathaway made it 3-1 from in-close. Nicklas Backstrom, T.J Oshie and Tom Wilson had the other Washington goals, and rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point and Jan Rutta. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel shot a 6-under 66 in modified alternate shot for a share of the second-round lead on the QBE Shootout. Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway, Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson also were 19 under. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were a stroke back. The tournament will close Sunday with a best-ball round. Todd is the FedEx Cup points leader after victories this season at Bermuda and Mayakoba. He ended up with Horschel when Brandt Snedeker withdrew because of an injured left ring finger.
MIAMI (AP) — Receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson have been cleared from the concussion protocol and are expected to play for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at the New York Giants. Parker and Wilson were hurt in last week's loss at the Jets. Parker has enjoyed a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches. He signed a contract Friday through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses,
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 88-74 victory over Alabama A&M. The Hurricanes played their first home since Nov. 16 and withstood a challenge from the Bulldogs, who lost their first five games by an average of 29 points.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen scored 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys narrowly defeated Southern Miss 72-69 on Saturday. JT Escobar and Garrett Sams added 14 points apiece for the Ospreys (7-5) who picked up their first road win after dropping four away games.