Man fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie, 2 suspects arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A man was fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie early Sunday and police have arrested two suspects.
At around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Port St. Lucie police responded to the 7100 block of NW Farnsworth Circle for reports of the stabbing of an adult male.
Officers found 22-year-old Isaiha Rashaad Andrews in the driveway of the residence with a stab wound to his lower abdomen.
Detectives learned there had been a gathering involving several people at the residence, which later resulted with the victim being stabbed.
Further investigation revealed that 26-year-old Christopher Deon Murray of Fort Pierce and 20-year-old Ruth Dayanara Marquez were suspected of the stabbing.
The murder weapon was recovered during the execution of a search warrant.
Both suspects were arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking.
The case remains under active investigation.
Christopher Deon Murray was charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence.
Ruth Dayanara Marquez was charged with 2nd degree murder, tampering with evidence, and 1st degree felony accessory after the fact.
