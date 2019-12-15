Man killed in overnight crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 32-year-old Port St. Lucie man was killed overnight in a crash involving three vehicles in Port St. Lucie.
On Saturday, December 15, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., police responded to the intersection of SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. and SE Tunis Avenue to investigate a fatal crash.
Police say the 61-year-old driver of a Kia Sol was stopped at the red light at SE Tunis Avenue.
25-year-old Michiah Lee Jackson of Springville, Alabama was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling in the same direction and failed to slow or stop at the intersection and rear-ended the Sol, pushing it across the intersection and into another vehicle.
The passenger of the Sol, Anthony Michael Lara, was was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash at 3:04 a.m.
The driver of the Sol was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jackson was transported to a nearby hospital and cleared, then taken to the police station for questioning.
Michiah Jackson was charged with DUI Manslaughter.
No other injuries were reported.
Scripps Only Content 2019