Veteran Riviera Beach police officer dies while off-duty
December 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 11:08 AM

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Riviera Beach Police Department announced on Sunday that one of their officers died due to a medical emergency he suffered while off-duty.

Officer Derrick Jackson died Saturday morning, December 14, 2019.

He was employed with the department for 17 years and was currently serving in the Support Services Division.

A spokesperson says Officer Jackson was a well-respected veteran officer known for his calm demeanor and good nature.

Details about funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

