Veteran Riviera Beach police officer dies while off-duty

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Riviera Beach Police Department announced on Sunday that one of their officers died due to a medical emergency he suffered while off-duty.
Officer Derrick Jackson died Saturday morning, December 14, 2019.
He was employed with the department for 17 years and was currently serving in the Support Services Division.
A spokesperson says Officer Jackson was a well-respected veteran officer known for his calm demeanor and good nature.
Details about funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.
