New management coming after farmworker housing complaints

Farmworker housing that has come under fire for deplorable living conditions is getting new management.
US Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott called for changes in July at the Okeechobee Center in Belle Glade after complaints of cockroach infestations, rats and mold problems.
The Belle Glade Housing Authority, which currently manages the property, has now called for third-party management.
Nelson and Associates, Inc., based in South Florida, will officially take over January 1, 2020.
WPTV reported last month that the Florida Auditor General has also opened an investigation into the Belle Glade Housing Authority's management of the property.
