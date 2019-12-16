Police investigating possible bomb threat situation in Vero Beach

UPDATE: Roads have reopened following bomb threat investigation, officials say.
EARLIER STORY:
Vero Beach police are investigating a possible bomb threat situation Monday afternoon.
Police say the incident is happening in the area of 16th Street and Old Dixie Highway. East and westbound traffic will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.
A male suspect has been detained and a suspicious vehicle is being searched, police say.
Office Bomb Squad is en route to the location.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office K9 units are also on scene.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
