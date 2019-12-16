Bolstering impeachment case, Dems say Trump betrayed nation

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats have released a Judiciary Committee report detailing the rationale for impeaching President Donald Trump.
The 650-page report says Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.”
Trump faces two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
They stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies to counter Russia as well as his efforts to block the House investigation.
Trump says he’s done nothing wrong.
The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles.
Senate Democrats are pushing for testimony from top White House officials during the rare impeachment trial that seems all but certain Trump.
The top Senate Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, is proposing new evidence and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others.
