3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Wall cloud spotted in Alexandria
December 16, 2019 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 10:09 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP/Gray News) - Suspected tornadoes embedded in a powerful storm front toppled trees and power lines across the South, leaving at least three people reported dead and several others injured.

AEX Captures Tornado

ALEXANDRIA TORNADO: This video from the Fire Department at Alexandria International Airport. England AirPark Director Sandra McQuain said that neither the AirPark nor AEX received any damage. But this is the view looking toward Hwy. 28 West and Vandenburg Drive.

A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air.

The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall.

The sheriff’s office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home.

An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.

Gravel Hill Baptist Church, Cravens, La. Video credit VPSO Deputy Philip Jackson

Video from WLBT showed authorities clearing debris from a road in Edwards, Mississippi, after the National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado moved through the area.

Trees are down around Edwards, Mississippi, after a confirmed tornado made its way through. http://bit.ly/35vyq48

