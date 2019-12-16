Treasure Coast woman files lawsuit against former employer claiming sexual harassment

A Treasure Coast woman is filing a lawsuit claiming harassment at her former workplace.
This morning Amanda Johnson’s lawyer, Ryan Fletcher filed a lawsuit at the St. Lucie County Courthouse. Her lawyer says she worked for Treasure Coast G.I. in Port Saint Lucie for about two years.
She alleges Dr. Scott Altschuler made inappropriate comments and gestures. She resigned in September. She says she never contacted police but left her job.
"I didn't call the police. I was really close to the staff I didn't want them to lose their jobs and I didn't want him to go to jail."
We contacted the doctor. He said he has no comment. We also contacted his lawyer. She told us she had no comment and has not seen any documentation.
Read her complaint below.
