Amber Alerts: N.Y. teen found, search continues for Fla. children

(WCBS/WJXT/CNN) - A subject of an Amber Alert in New York has been found, police said Tuesday.
“WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY!!” the NYPD 40th Precinct said on Twitter. “Karol has been found!!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case!!!”
Karol Sanchez, 16, was found safe and unharmed in the Bronx, police said in a follow-up post.
They did not say whether there had been any arrests or suspects identified.
The statewide alert was issued in response to her apparent kidnapping. Police said Karol was walking with her mother in the Bronx around 11 p.m. Monday when she was taken.
Video shows two of the suspected kidnappers jumping out of a car and grabbing her.
Police said two other men were inside the car. It was described as a possibly tan-colored four-door sedan.
Investigators said the assailants knocked her mother to the ground as they put Karol in the car. The mother was not hurt.
Anyone with additional information on the investigation can contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.
An unrelated Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya Williams, both of Jacksonville, Fla.
Bri'ya was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings. Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.
The two children were playing in the front yard of a family member’s home when they went missing. Investigators said tips were pouring in, but they need help finding a person of interest.
"What we're asking our community to do for us is we're looking for a white vehicle, four door, older model… an older white male possibly driving it," said T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "And what the information we've been receiving is that it's been playing the loud children's music, and we're searching for that vehicle because we'd like to ask that individual some questions and have to have an opportunity to talk to them."
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.
