Boynton Beach woman crowned Ms. Super Senior Universe

A Boynton Beach great-grandmother is taking the world -- even the universe -- by storm!
80-year-old Joanie Helgesen was just crowned Ms. Super Senior Universe last week in Las Vegas.
The impressive victory capped an incredible year for Helgesen. Back in June, she was named Ms. Super Senior USA, also in Sin City.
Last week, Helgesen competed against women 75 years and older from around the world in four categories: talent, evening gown, interview with judges, and a life philosophy speech.
Helgesen will hold both titles for one year.
