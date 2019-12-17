Cyber incident at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says it has disconnected much of its agency network following a "cyber incident."
SLCSO said the sheriff's office IT department confirmed it was a ransomware incident and the FBI is now involved.
911 is still functioning properly and so are emergency services. However, the department says these services have been impacted:
- Sheriff's office emails
- Daily arrest affidavit postings
- Updated jail booking photos
- Fingerprinting
- Background checks/criminal histories
- Distribution of case reports, traffic crash reports, etc.
- Jail visitation and phone calls
The sheriff's office said deputies will continue responding to calls.
It's not clear when the affected services will be restored.
