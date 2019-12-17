Cyber incident at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Cyber incident at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
December 17, 2019 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 3:51 PM

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says it has disconnected much of its agency network following a "cyber incident."

SLCSO said the sheriff's office IT department confirmed it was a ransomware incident and the FBI is now involved.

911 is still functioning properly and so are emergency services. However, the department says these services have been impacted:

  • Sheriff's office emails
  • Daily arrest affidavit postings
  • Updated jail booking photos
  • Fingerprinting
  • Background checks/criminal histories
  • Distribution of case reports, traffic crash reports, etc.
  • Jail visitation and phone calls

The sheriff's office said deputies will continue responding to calls.

It's not clear when the affected services will be restored.

Scripps Only Content 2019