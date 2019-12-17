Grant means planning for 2020 Stuart Air Show can begin

STUART, Fla.-- Martin County Commissioners have passed a motion to give The Stuart Air Show a one-time $150,000 grant from the Airport Enterprise Fund.
Stuart Air Show Executive Director Skylar Gorman said the grant means planning for next year can begin. "So, we're feeling really, really good and feeling we have a great leg up to plan the 2020 show."
Gorman said the fund is not supported by tax dollars and that until the motion was approved the future of next year's show and all that entailed was on shaky ground.
"That (grant) money will be earmarked for booking performers and that's just the beginning we still need to fundraise a substantial amount of money from the community," she added.
The 2019 Stuart Air Show was canceled because of weather and a fatal air crash.
Scripps Only Content 2019