Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — Five people were sentenced in Florida for their roles in a scheme that got manufacturers to sell them medical devices at heavy discount under the impression the products were being sent to U.S. troops or Afghans. Instead, they really were being sold for great profit in the United States. Federal prosecutors in Miami say Byramji Javat was responsible for a fraud loss of about $60 million from 2014 to 2017. He was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.