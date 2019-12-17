Martin Co. Fair given green light to move to larger location

Martin County Commissioners have given the county fair the green light to move to a location 10 times its current size
“I’m thrilled that the county has stepped up donated this property to them to use for many, many years to the future and I think it will be a feather in Martin County’s cap,” said District 5 Commissioner Ed Ciampi at a commission meeting Tuesday after the motion passed.
The complex will be known as The AGRIPLEX located on SW Citrus Boulevard.
The current fairgrounds is nine acres with no assigned parking.
Martin County Fair Manager Jay Spicer says the move to a 107 acre lot means they’ll be able to have demolition derbies and rodeos at the county fair among many other attractions.
“I’m ecstatic; this is the biggest day the Martin County Fair has had since it started in 1958,” said Spicer.
Spicer said the county has provided funding for basic infrastructure for water and sewer but they have to take it to from the end of their pipe to the rest of the park along with the electric, the buildings, the drainage and so on.
He says the next step is to sign the lease right after the fair in March and start cleaning the lot to get ready for the fair in 2021. “The whole thing is really about kids,” said Spicer.
The Martin County Fair will also partner with Indiantown and look forward to providing economic growth opportunities as they bring people to the area.
“The fair association would like to thank the Martin County Board of County Commissioners for their support and encouragement on this project,” said Spicer.
