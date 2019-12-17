Pedestrian killed in Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth Beach that killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Dixie Highway is closed at 7th Ave. North as detectives investigate. Federal Highway is the suggested alternate route.
The victim has not yet been identified and no information has been released regarding a suspect vehicle at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
