Police say video shows attempted bank robbery suspect

Port St. Lucie police are releasing surveillance video in an attempt to find a man they say tried to rob a Bank of America branch Friday morning.
They say the man, who was wearing a red bandana, glasses, a long sleeve camo shirt, and red and black plaid pajama bottoms, handed a note to a teller demanding money.
According to police, the note said: "“This is a robbery, give me all of your money!"
They describe their suspect as possibly 40-to-50-years-old and about 5'10" tall.
During the incident a teller signaled to a manager who then approached the suspect, police said.
When asked what was written on the note, police said the man grabbed it and left without any money.
If you have any information please call Port St. Lucie Police Detective Jarrett at 772 301-9194 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
