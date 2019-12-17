All clear given after suspicious incident in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police say the all clear has been given after a suspicious person wearing camouflage was reportedly spotted near a Christian school and church on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 9625 N. Military Trail, where Trinity Christian School is located.
Palm Beach Gardens police said officers locked down the school and did a complete search, but did not locate anyone matching the description of the suspicious person.
As a precaution, officers will be at the church and school providing extra patrols.
