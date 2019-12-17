Super Bowl week could bring a spike in human trafficking

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says they’re hoping for more awareness from the public as human trafficking is expected to increase with the Super Bowl in South Florida.
“We are all hands on deck in preparation for Super Bowl 54. Florida will not tolerate human trafficking,” Moody said during a meeting of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking in West Palm Beach.
“New this year the Attorney General’s Office my office has been partnering with businesses trying to put more eyes and ears out there, so they can let us know if they suspect human trafficking.”
Moody says convenience store clerks and Uber drivers will be among those getting the education on spotting victims.
“This is modern-day slavery it is way too common and we need the public help to eradicate it,” says Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.
Experts at the meeting say many of the victims can be minors who are lured into a life of prostitution.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions out there that human trafficking is when you smuggle people with rope and duct tape across a border, but in reality, it’s going on every day in plain view,” Aronberg says.
Palm Beach County along Dade and Broward are expected to see human trafficking activity as thousands of fans descend on South Florida.
The Super Bowl is February 2nd in Miami Gardens.
